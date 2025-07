Sun, July 20

2017—Secretary of State Tillerson states the obvious to other Administration officials: Trump is “a moron.”

2002—The FBI arrests three former NASA interns for stealing a 600 lb. safe holding moon rocks.

1984—Famed runner and fitness fanatic Jim Fixx dies of a heart attack while jogging at the ripe old age of 52.

1973—Martial artist and fitness fanatic Bruce Lee drops dead at 32.

1971—William F. Buckley’s National Review publishes what it claims are secret documents about the Vietnam War. They’re fake, and he knows it.

1969—Neil Armstrong goes for a walk—on the moon.

1956—A scheduled election intended to reunify Vietnam is blocked by the South, with Ike’s concurrence.

1944—German generals try but fail to kill Hitler with a bomb.

1936—José Sanjurjo, fascist would-be Caudilo of Spain, overrules the pilot of his small plane. They take off overladen by his fancy wardrobe. It crashes, he dies; the pilot survives.

1923—Pancho Villa’s return to politics is thwarted by assassination.

1919—A white mob beats Blacks in front of the White House.

1877—In Maryland, striking B & O Railroad workers threaten to blow up bridges and run trains into rivers.

1874—General George Armstrong Custer leads an expedition of 110 wagons and 1,000 men into the Black Hills, violating an 1868 treaty.