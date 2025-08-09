Sat, Aug 9

2016—The GOP presidential candidate suggests saving gun rights may require shooting his opponent.

2014—Ferguson, Mo. cop Darren Wilson shoots unarmed Michael Brown, 18, whose body is then left uncovered on the street for four hours.

1997—New York City cop Justin Volpe sodomizes Haitian immigrant Abner Louima with a broomstick.

1989—George Herbert [Hoover] Walker Bush signs the Savings and Loan bailout. Among the bailees: his boys Neil and Jeb.

1974—Richard Milhous Nixon vacates the White House—finally.

1965—In Searcy, Ark., two men working on a crew upgrading a Titan II missile silo survive a fire; 53 do not.

1954—Eschewing suggested titles “Sweat Sox” and “Jockstrap,” Time-Life launches “Sports Illustrated.”

1945—In Nagasaki, Hiroshima blast survivor Tsutomu Yamaguchi’s boss doubts his account of the devastation—until an A-bomb explodes.

1936—Lincoln Steffens, one of the original muckrakers, dies at 70.

1842—After a month as their captive, Herman Melville makes his escape from cannibals in the Typee Valley.

1842—The Aroostook War is ended by the Webster-Ashburton Treaty.

1610—Under orders from Thomas West, Baron De La Warr, after whom Delaware is named, English settlers in Virginia slaughter the Paspahegh men, women, and children.