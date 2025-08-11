Ambien Paypal Purchase Zolpidem Buy Ambien Cr From Canada Can I Buy Zolpidem In Mexico Buy Cheap Zolpidem Uk Real Ambien Online

Mon, Aug 11

2017—A “good person” rallying for White Supremacy in Charlottesville, Va. commits vehicular homicide.

2009—President Obama speaks inside Portsmouth (N.H.) High School. Outside, a Libertarian packs a 9-mm pistol and totes a sign calling for the “blood of patriots and tyrants.”

1980—Ex-Gov. John Connally ends a weeks-long Middle East trip. There, he lobbied Iran, via foreign leaders, not to release its U.S. hostages.

1972—Delta Co., 3/21st Infantry, conduct the last U.S. combat patrol in Vietnam; booby traps wound two.

1966—The first Coast Guardsmen (2) are killed in Vietnam when B-57s and F-4s attack the cutter Point Welcome.

1965—A white L.A. cop pulls over a Black driver in Watts. A five day riot ensues, costing 34 lives, mostly Black, and $200 million in damage.

1911—Workers incensed by the “scientific management” imposed by stopwatch-obsessed Phillips Exeter grad Frederick Winslow Taylor go on strike at the Watertown Arsenal.

1897—Senator-to-be and ex-enslaver Rebecca Ann Latimer Felton tells the Georgia Agricultural Society, “lynch, a thousand times a week if necessary,” to protect “[white] woman’s dearest possession from the ravening human beasts,” i.e., Black men.

1894—Charles “Hobo” Kelley and his 1,200 man “army” of the unemployed are driven from Washington D.C. by Federal troops.

