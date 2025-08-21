Ambien Online Buy Order Zolpidem Tartrate Online Buy Ambien Canada Ordering Zolpidem Tartrate Cheapest Ambien

Thurs, Aug 21

2017—As an aide tells him, “Don’t look,” President Trump takes off his protective glasses and stares at the sun as it is being eclipsed.

2017—The Navy destroyer USS McCain collides with a freighter in the Gulf of Molucca; ten sailors die. Just 65 days before, the destroyer USS Fitzgerald hit a freighter off Honshu, killing seven aboard.

2017—Taxpayers fund a $27,000 trip so Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Sen. Mitch McConnell can visit Fort Knox and fondle some gold.

1992—Samuel Weaver, 14, and U.S. Marshal W.F. Degan die in a shootout at Ruby Ridge, Idaho. Troubles ensue.

1982—The U.S.-trained Atlacatl Battalion murders more than 200 Salvadorans at El Calabozo.

1976—A two-day occupation of the Seabrook, N.H. nuke site begins.

1969—Traffic on Boston’s Southeast Expressway is held up: three Penn Central engines cross the roadway.

1963—Ngo Dinh Nhu’s secret police kill hundreds of Buddhist protestors across Vietnam—for democracy.

1927—Justice Louis Brandeis refuses to hear a request for a stay of execution of anarchists Sacco and Vanzetti.

1831—Nat Turner begins a slave rebellion in Virginia. About 60 whites are killed in two days; whites kill twice as many Blacks in response.

1791—Haitians rise in revolt; 12 years later, history’s greatest rebellion of enslaved people ends in victory.

