Mon, Aug 25

1999—The FBI admits, six years after the fact, that the tear gas canisters it fired into David Koresh’s compound in Waco were incendiary—but still denies they started the fatal fire.

1995—Zany Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) announces his innovative new policy, sure to win the drug war: execute “27 or 30 or 35 people at one time.”

1985—Ronald Reagan admits that, as head of the Screen Actors Guild, he ratted on its members to the FBI.

1967—J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI sets out to “expose, disrupt, misdirect [and] discredit” the Black Panthers.

1967—A former Marine and ex-aide to George Lincoln Rockwell murders the founder of the American Nazi Party with a broomhandle Mauser.

1945—Hotheaded U.S. Army Captain John Birch argues with Chinese Communists while snooping in Jiangsu Province. They shoot him dead.

1945—Bao Dai, formerly puppet Emperor of Vietnam for France, later for Japan, and soon-to-be puppet for America, surrenders his sword and imperial seal to Ho Chi Minh.

1925—The Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters is founded in Harlem with A. Philip Randolph as its President.

1923—Largely Catholic Carnegie, Pa. is invaded by 10-30,000 Klansmen, one of whom ends up dead.

1914—Germans burn the library at Louven, Belgium. It’s full of medieval manuscripts and incunabula.