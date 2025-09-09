Tues, Sept 9

2013—Five days of chaos begin in Fort Lee, N.J., due to a suspicious, unannounced bridge closure.

2009—As President Obama addresses Congress, Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) yells at him, “You lie.”

2008—Lehman Bros., the nation’s fourth largest investment bank, loses 45 percent of its value.

2005—“You know,” says Glenn Beck, “it took me about a year to start hating the 9/11 victims families…When I see a 9/11 victim family on television…I’m just, like ‘Oh, shut up.’ ”

1999—Louis T. “Moondog” Hardin, American composer, street musician, and blind, Viking-helmet-wearing eccentric, dies at 83 in Germany.

1988—Dan Quayle, who got into law school via an “equal opportunity” program for disadvantaged minorities, says the process was “fair and square.”

1971—Rioting prisoners take nine guards hostage at the Attica Correctional Facility near Buffalo, N.Y.

1949—Canadian Albert Guay becomes the first person to destroy an airliner with a bomb. His recently-insured wife was on board, he was not. He’s hanged 16 months later.

1776—The Second Continental Congress votes to ditch “United Colonies” in favor of “United States.”

1739—In South Carolina, 20 enslaved Black people kill two storekeepers, steal guns and powder, recruit allies, kill about 20 whites, and march towards Florida.