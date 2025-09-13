Sat, Sept 13

2010—After calling for civility in the Primary, ex-Gov. John H. Sununu tells the N.Y. Times, “I came in [as N.H. GOP Chair] to clean the vermin [Democrats] out, then I’ll leave.”

2005—Two weeks after the catastrophe, George W.[MD] Bush admits the Federal response to Hurricane Katrina was less than ideal.

2001—Reverend Jerry Falwell says “The ACLU’s got to take a lot of blame for [9/11].” Reverend Pat Robertson replies, “I totally concur.”

1981—William Loeb, alleged newspaperman, goes to his eternal torment.

1971—Staties blast Attica with 2,200 rounds in nine minutes; the dead include 29 prisoners and ten guards.

1971—In the Oval Office, Dick Nixon says to Bob Haldeman, about Attica, “You know what stops them? Kill a few.” Haldeman replies, “Sure.”

1970—The New York Times Magazine publishes Milton Friedman’s article, “The Social Responsibility of Business is to Increase its Profits.” Capitalists read it as a license to pillage.

1945—U-3008, now USS U-3008, motors into Portsmouth harbor.

1926—The KKK parade in Washington, D.C. has only 15,000 marchers—less than half the size of last year’s. The Illinois Grand Dragon’s recent conviction for rape and murder is blamed.

1913—Mary, an elephant who had killed her cruel, untrained trainer the day before, is hanged from a railroad crane in Erwin, Tenn.