Wed, Sept 17

2011—Wall Street gets Occupied.

2002—President George W.[MD] Bush says, “… fool me once, shame on—shame on you. Fool me …you can’t get fooled again.”

2001—President George W.[MD] Bush gives the CIA secret authority to do… secret stuff. It’s classified.

1980—It’s “Operation Reptile” in Paraguay—a Sandinista team whacks Anastasio Somoza with an RPG.

1967—The Mount Washington Cog Railway train derails; eight die.

1955—A B-36 carrying a live nuclear reactor takes flight; a planeful of paratroopers follows, thus ensuring safety.

1948—In Jerusalem, Zionists assassinate Count Folke Bernadotte, the UN’s peace envoy.

1942—B-24 pilot J.D. Hardin sights and tries to sink U-506, but Laconia survivors on board survive yet again.

1908—Lieutenant Thomas Selfridge becomes the first plane crash fatality, in a Wright Flyer piloted by Wilbur.

1862—At Antietam, in Maryland, 113,000 men clash; 3,654 are killed and 17,292 are wounded. It’s the bloodiest day in U.S. military history.

1859—Norton I, Emperor of the United States, proclaims his reign.

1787—Having signed the Constitution, its authors head to a tavern.

1665—Charles II is crowned King of Spain. His father was his mother’s uncle. He is his mother’s first cousin, and his father’s grand-nephew. He’s three, and an idiot; his reign goes poorly.