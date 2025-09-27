Zolpidem Online Purchase Ambien Online Overnight Ambien Buying Online Buy Ambien From Mexico Zolpidem Mastercard

Sat, Sept 27

2018—Brett Kavanaugh whines, weeps, and shouts while badgering the Senate Judiciary Committee.

2002—Donald Rumsfeld says a made-up link between al-Qaeda and Iraq is “accurate and not debatable.”

2000—Frank Wills, the guard who discovered the Watergate burglary, dies at 52, of a brain tumor, in poverty.

1994—On the Capitol steps, 350 GOP candidates led by Newt Gingrich take out a Contract on America.

1989—To show kids there are more constructive things to do than take drugs, Jeffrey Petkovitch and Peter DeBernardi climb into a barrel and go over Niagara’s Horseshoe Falls.

1986—The United Way of Cleveland holds a fundraiser, releasing 1,429,643 helium balloons. Rain and a cold front bring them down, where they clog the harbor, halt a Coast Guard search, close an airport, and spook horses.

1964—Ex-CIA boss A. Dulles & the Warren Commission report that L.H. Oswald, acting alone, killed JFK.

1944—A group of 35 U.S. B-24s, isolated over Germany by a navigational error, are jumped by 100 enemy fighters; only four survive.

1864—William T. “Bloody Bill” Anderson and his 80 guerillas, including Jesse James, massacre 150 Union soldiers in Centralia, Mo.

1854—Holed in a collision off Newfoundland, the SS Arctic sinks. The crew commandeer the lifeboats, leaving 300 passengers to drown.

