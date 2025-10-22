Wed, Oct 22

1987—At Yoken’s, Queens con man Donald Trump puts the flim-flam on a credulous Portsmouth Rotary Club.

1968—To improve the odds of his election, Richard Nixon tells H.R. Haldeman to “monkey wrench” negotiations to end the Vietnam War.

1967—KGB agent Manfred Ramminger steals a Sidewinder missile from Neuburg AFB, takes it off-base in a wheelbarrow, drives away with it sticking out the back of his Mercedes, and mails it, dismantled, to Moscow.

1963—Fed up with accurate reporting, JFK asks “Punch” Sulzberger to remove the Times’ David Halberstam from Vietnam. It doesn’t work.

1946—Despite a confession, a white jury in Mississippi finds five white men not guilty of beating Leon McAttee, who’s Black, to death.

1913—A dynamite blast, detonated in violation of safety rules, kills 265 at a Phelps Dodge mine in Dawson, N.M.

1909—A judge tells striking female garment workers in New York, “You are on strike against God.”

1868—James M. Hinds [R-Mo.] is shotgunned in the back, becoming the U.S.’s first assassinated Congressman. No charges are filed against the killer, George Clark, Secretary of the Monroe County Democratic Party.

4004 BC—At about 6:00 p.m. on this day, God creates everything, according to the Most Reverend James Ussher, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, writing in 1650.