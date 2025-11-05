Wed, Nov 5

2024—Democrats somehow manage to lose the White House to a felonious nutjob who once tried to steal it.

1986—In a hijacked helicopter, ’Nam vet Ron McIntosh springs his girl from the prison he recently escaped.

1974—In New Hampshire, Louis C. Wyman gets 355 more votes than John Durkin. It ain’t over yet, though; 317 days later, Durkin’s a U.S. Senator.

1964—A loaded KC-97 crashes on takeoff at Pease: five crewmen die.

1949—Daily churchgoer and deranged WW II veteran Howard Unruh (1921—2009) shoots 16 people, killing 13, in Camden, N.J.

1943—A fascist pilot bombs the Holy See, trying to silence Vatican Radio.

1935—After buying the anti-capitalist game cheap, Parker Brothers markets a pro-capitalist Monopoly.

1930—Thinking the phone call is a hoax, Nobel winner Sinclair Lewis imitates his Swedish caller’s accent.

1916—Vigilantes fire on IWW members in Everett, Wash. They kill two of their own and five Wobblies.

1872—Susan B. Anthony and 14 less-notorious women vote in Rochester, N.Y. Nine days later, only Anthony is arrested.

1855—Birth of Eugene V. Debs.

1796—Sen. John Rutherfurd [Fed.-N.J.], 36, bashes British Consul General John Temple with a club during Guy Fawkes night in New York City. Temple, 65, knocks Rutherford into the dirt after a good horsewhipping.