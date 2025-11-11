Tues, Nov 11

2000—Republicans begin a campaign of election lawfare in Florida.

1956—The last pockets of resistance are suppressed in Hungary.

1940—British biplanes sink half the Italian Navy, at anchor in Taranto.

1933—“The Great Black Blizzard,” first great dust storm, hits the Plains.

1919—American Legionaires attack an I.W.W. union hall in Centralia, Wash.; four are killed by armed Wobblies. The surviving Legionaires kidnap, torture, and kill Wobblie and fellow WW I vet Wesley Everest.

1918—The War to End Wars ends, too late for 2,738 who die on this day.

1906—Last living widow of a Revolutionary War veteran, Esther Sumner Damon dies in Plainfield, Vt. at 92.

1887—Albert Parsons, George Engel, Adolph Fischer, and August Spies, none of them even accused of the act itself, are hanged in Chicago for the Haymarket bombing.

1861—Confederate Gen. & ex-Bishop Leonidas Polk is wounded and denuded when “Lady Polk,” a cannon named after his wife, explodes.

1778—American settlers and soldiers are massacred by British soldiers and Iroquois allies at Cherry Valley, N.Y.

1769—New Hampshire Governor John Wentworth marries his first cousin, Frances Atkinson, 13 days after the death of her first husband.

1620—Influential Pilgrims draft the Mayflower Compact to assure adequate control over unruly colonists.