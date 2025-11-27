Thurs, Nov 27

2002—Donald Rumsfeld signs off on “Category III” interrogation techniques—namely, torture.

2001—Gen. Tommy Franks, working on catching Osama bin Laden, is told by Donald Rumsfeld to drop that and revise plans to attack Iraq.

1997—In New York, a lampost fatally stabs Macy’s Barney the Dinosaur balloon. Meanwhile, the Cat in the Hat knocks over a lampost, which then falls on two women, putting one of them in a month-long coma.

1969—At the 71st Evacuation Hospital in Pleiku, 100 soldiers fast on Thanksgiving to protest the war.

1953—“I knew it,” says 65 year-old Eugene O’Neill. “Born in a goddamn hotel room, dying in a hotel room.”

1952—Winnie Ruth Judd, the Trunk Murderess, makes her sixth escape from Arizona’s State Insane Hospital.

1900—To convince a Filipino town’s president he should rat out local rebels, U.S. troops force salt water down his throat and burn down his town.

1898—Portland goes down in a gale off Gloucester. The “Titanic of New England” drowns as many as 245.

1868—In the Battle of the Washita, General George A. Custer and his troops massacre Black Kettle and 102 other Cheyenne survivors of the Sand Creek Massacre four years prior.

1095—Pope Urban II launches the Crusades. Everlasting heavenly glory is promised to those who die while righteously slaying pagans.