Sun, Nov 30

2016—Trump spox Scottie Nell Hughes—pro-gun despite a brother, aged eight, lost to an armed 12-year-old—says “There’s no such thing, unfortunately, anymore, of facts.” [sic]

1999—Anarchists cancel a World Trade Organization meet in Seattle.

1974—Rep. Wilbur Mills (D-Ark.) appears onstage at Boston’s Pilgrim Theater with stripper Fanne Foxe.

1972—Nixon spokesdrone Ron Zeigler says with a mere 27,000 Americans left risking their lives in Vietnam, the White House will no longer update the nation on withdrawals.

1965—Defense Secretary Robert Strange McNamara offers LBJ two Vietnam options: get out now, or go all-in, suffering 1,000 KIAs per month and perhaps losing anyway.

1961—Liberal hearthrob JFK OKs plan for terror attacks against Cuba.

1954—Failing to clear the summit by 500 feet, a DC-3 crashes on N.H.’s Mount Success. All seven aboard survive the crash, but only five survive two freezing nights at the crash site.

1954—Liz Hodges of Sylacauga, Ala. is bruised by an eight-pound meteorite that busts through her roof.

1835—A “hack writer,” in William Faulkner’s view, “who would not have been considered fourth rate in Europe,” is born: Samuel L. Clemens.

1812—Bombastic and disorganized Gen. A. “Apocalypse” Smyth orders his men to invade Canada. They turn their weapons on his tent; he flees.