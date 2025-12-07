Sun, Dec 7

2006—The “Justice” Department fires eight prosecutors for failing to persecute enough Democrats.

1995—France is virtually paralyzed when 1.75 million workers protest global exploitation.

1993—The Department of Energy admits it conducted more than 200 secret weapons tests.

1987—A disgruntled ex-employee shoots a Southwest Airlines pilot and co-pilot. The plane breaks up while diving at Mach 1.2, killing all aboard.

1985—After R. Reagan overrules their warnings—it’s illegal to sell arms to Iran and give the profits to assassins—Cap Weinberger and George Schultz joke about jail visiting hours.

1975—Indonesia invades East Timor; 200,000 are killed with U.S.-supplied weapons over the next 24 years.

1964—Japan bestows the Order of the Rising Sun on Gen. Curtis LeMay, whose fire-bombing of that nation during WW II probably killed half a million Japanese.

1961—At Peterson Field, Colo., MPs hold civilians at gunpoint as CIA-trained Tibetan commandos are smuggled aboard a C-124.

1941—Japan attacks Pearl Harbor.

1910—The Revolutionary Avengers, a band of Polish anarchists, stick up a freight train for 7,000 roubles.

1874—Angered by a Black sheriff’s election, whites in Vicksburg, Miss. begin a month-long slaughter of 150-300 Black men, women, and children.