Tues, Dec 9

2019—Leaked documents reveal that officials lied about the war in Afghanistan. Some profess to be shocked.

2008—The Governor of Illinois, Democrat Rod Blagojevich, is arrested for attempting to sell a Senate seat.

1983—Ed “Meese is a Pig” Meese says people go to soup kitchens because it’s “easier than paying.”

1970—Because he’s talking to General Al Haig, Henry Kissinger keeps it simple: “Kill anything that moves.”

1966—“We are in a much stronger position than two years ago. [Commies] will not be able to succeed [in Vietnam],” says Sec. of State Rusk.

1960—Its pilot asleep, a B-52 rolls into a dive over N.Y state. Fearing a crash, the navigator ejects. That awakens the pilot, who orders “Bail out!” The crewless, nukeless plane flies 100 miles before crashing near Barre, Vt.

1959—The British government circulates a memo ordering the destruction of all records of its colonial crimes.

1950—General D. “Dugout Doug” MacArthur proposes detonating 26 A-bombs to create an impenetrable barrier across the Korean peninsula.

1949—Two of the Hollywood Ten, in prison, get company: ex-HUAC honcho J. Parnell Thomas [R-N.J.], convicted for padding Congressional payrolls and pocketing the cash.

1864—Hundreds of freedmen are drowned or enslaved after Union Gen. Jefferson C. Davis orders them abandoned at Ebenezer Creek, Ga.