Mon, Dec 29

2006—The UK pays off its $100,000,000 WW II debt to the U.S.

1975—Eleven people are killed and 74 wounded when a bomb explodes in a storage locker at LaGuardia Airport. The crime remains unsolved.

1973—The HMO Act privatizes healthcare and introduces for-profit medicine. What could go wrong?

1972—Operation Linebacker II, which Richard “Dick” Nixon will call “my terrible personal ordeal,” ends. U.S. losses: 15 downed B-52s, 12 other aircraft, 43 KIA, & 49 POWs.

1930—Fred Newton arrives at New Orleans after swimming 1,826 miles down the Mississippi River.

1916—Poisoned, stabbed, beaten, shot three times, and thrown unconscious into the freezing Neva River, Tsarina Alexandra’s faith-healer Grigori Rasputin dies by drowning.

1900—States in which lynching is prevalent, argues Harvard professor Albert B. Hart, should preserve law and order by legalizing the practice.

1890—The 7th Cavalry massacres about 300 Lakota Sioux men, women, and children on their reservation at Wounded Knee. For this, a grateful nation bestows 20 Medals of Honor.

1876—A poorly-designed, uninspected railroad bridge collapses in Ashtabula, Ohio, killing 92.

1837—In Buffalo, N.Y., Canadian militiamen burn the USS Carolina, which has been caught running guns to revolutionaries.