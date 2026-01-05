Mon, Jan 5

2021—As Dolt #45’s alleged brain trust schemes at the Willard, the FBI ignores a dire warning from its own Norfolk office, predicting violence.

2011—Freshly-minted Rep. Frank Guinta [R-N.H.] assures David Koch he’ll show fealty attend a party later.

1970—Kenneth Yablonski finds his mom, sis, and dad, UMW presidential challenger Joseph “Jock” Yablonski, in their beds, dead for five days. Their three killers were paid with funds embezzled by incumbent UMW president “Tough Tony” Boyle.

1968—The CIA sends LBJ a third report on its illegal surveillance of U.S. students. It, too, is rejected because it found no foreign influence.

1964—The FBI starts bugging MLK.

1948—Haganah Zionists bomb Jerusalem’s Semiramis hotel, killing 26, including the Spanish vice-consul.

1942—Mutual Broadcasting’s John B. Hughes begins an anti-Japanese-American radio campaign that results in the establishment of U.S. concentration camps.

1937—The Abraham Lincoln Brigade forms, to fight fascism in Spain—“prematurely,” according to some.

1914—To reduce his 370% turnover rate, Henry Ford offers $5 for an 8-hour day—to workers who comply with his rigid behavioral standards.

1781—Benedict Arnold helps the Brits burn and plunder Richmond, Va.

1776—New Hampshire ratifies the nation’s first state constitution.