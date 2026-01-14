Mon, Jan 12

2025—J.D. Vance says violent Jan. 6 rioters should “obviously” not be pardoned. Eight days later, they are.

2021—In light of the recent failed insurrection, all eight members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff warn active duty personnel not to do anything treasony.

1991—Congress authorizes the first Bush vs. Hussein War.

1984—Ronald Reagan’s Deputy Secretary of Defense W. Paul Thayer resigns after being charged with insider trading. He ends up in the slammer.

1974—The Post and the Times say Joint Chiefs Chair Admiral Moorer has been spying on the White House, pilfering secret diplomatic initiatives.

1971—Rev. Philip Berrigan is indicted for conspiring to kidnap Henry Kissinger and bomb federal buildings.

1968—Lima Site 85, a tiny USAF navigational facility on a remote mountaintop in Laos, is rocketed, bombed, and strafed by two NVA-piloted, Soviet-built Antonov biplanes. One, damaged by groundfire, crashes. A flight mechanic in a CIA Huey shoots down the other with an AK-47.

1962—U.S. helicopters fly their first combat mission in South Vietnam.

1932—Ms. Hattie Wyatt Caraway (D-Ark.) becomes the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

1931—Raymond Gunn, 27, a Black man, accused of killing Maryville, Mo. schoolteacher Velma Colter, is chained to the roof of her former schoolhouse, which is then set ablaze.