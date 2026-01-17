Sat, Jan 17

2014—NRA Board Member Ted Nugent, on TV, calls President Obama a “mongrel,” and says liberals should be prosecuted for treason.

2003—George W.[MD] Bush tells wounded troops at Walter Reed we “must provide the best care” for veterans—the same day the VA cuts off health care for 164,000 veterans.

2003—Gertrude Janeway, the last known widow of a Union Civil War veteran, dies at 93. When they married, he was 81 and she was 18.

1986—Ronald Reagan, 74, has polyps removed and authorizes the secret (and illegal) sale of weapons to Iran.

1969—COINTELPRO pays off: two Black Panthers die in an ambush set by rivals encouraged by the FBI.

1966—An Air Force tanker and a B-52 collide over Spain, dropping H-bombs & scattering radiation.

1962—An executive order gives federal workers the right to strike and plutocrats a reason to want JFK dead.

1961—Ike warns, don’t give the “Military-Industrial Complex” any “unwarranted influence.” Oops.

1961—At the CIA’s request, Katangan rebels murder deposed Congolese Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba.

1953—A “red letter” day—the first issue of I.F. Stone’s Weekly is published.

1920—Prohibition kicks in, except for Andrew Mellon. Harding’s Treasury Secretary issues Old Overholt—which he owns—a special permit to sell “for medicinal purposes.”