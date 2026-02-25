Wed, Feb 25

2020—“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here,” says Dolt #45’s Kayleigh McEnany. “Isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful [Obama] presidency…?”

2011—“[A]ny future Defense Secretary who advises the President to again send a big American land army into Asia or into the Middle East or Africa should have his head examined,” says Defense Secretary Gates.

1968—“I do not believe Hanoi can hold up under a long war,” says Gen. William “Clueless” Westmoreland.

1953—President Ike advises vigilance, lest communist teachers sneak propaganda into math problems.

1913—The IWW’s Paterson, N.J. strike begins. One organizer: Concord, N.H.’s Elizabeth Gurley Flynn.

1906—Pianist Nikolay Burenin & comrades rob the Russian State Bank in Helsinki to fund the Revolution.

1899—Londoner Edwin Sewell, 31, is the first auto driver to die in a wreck.

1870—Hiram R. Revels (R-Miss.) becomes the first Black U.S. Senator.

1836—Colt patents the six gun.

1836—Joice Heth, formerly exhibited by P.T. Barnum as George Washington’s 162 year-old “Mammy,” is autopsied in New York City at Barnum’s behest before 1,500 paying spectators.

1643—Under orders from Willem Kieft, Director of New Netherlands, 120 Weckquaesgeek Indians are murdered in their sleep at Pavonia, near present-day Hackensack.