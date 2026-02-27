Fri, Feb 27

2025—A. G. Bondi “releases” previously-leaked stuff to right-wing influencers. FBI boss Kash Patel vows “no cover-ups, no missing documents….”

2019—“I fear that if [Trump] loses the election in 2020,” says his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, “there will never be a peaceful transition of power.”

2014—Senate Republicans block a bill to fund veterans health care because it would cost too much.

2001—Rep. David B. Vitter [R-La.] skips a House vote honoring 28 Desert Storm KIAs to take a call from Deborah Jeane Palfrey, the D.C. Madam.

1975—The FDA recalls a batch of 1,241 GE pacemakers—after they’ve all been implanted.

1973—The American Indian Movement occupies Wounded Knee, S.D.

1970—New York Times stenographers report that the U.S. Army no longer conducts illegal domestic surveillance. Wasn’t true then, probably isn’t now.

1968—Walter Cronkite says on the CBS Nightly News that “we are mired in stalemate” in Vietnam.

1962—Renegade South Vietnamese pilots use U.S. planes to bomb Saigon’s Presidential Palace.

1938—Britain and France grant diplomatic recognition to General Francisco Franco’s fascist government.

1933—Nazis burn the Reichstag and blame the fire on Commies.

1869—Congress votes not to seat John Willis Menard, winner of a special election. Guess what? He’s Black.