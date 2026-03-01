Sun, March 1

1991—“By God,” President George Herbert [Hoover] Walker Bush tells Koch-heads, “we’ve kicked the Vietnam Syndrome once and for all.”

1985—President Reagan insults the Founding Fathers, saying the Contras are their “moral equivalent.”

1978—The late Charlie Chaplin’s tomb is raided by corpse-nappers.

1973—Kissinger tells Nixon, “…if they put Jews into gas chambers in the Soviet Union, it is not an American concern.” Nixon replies, “I know.”

1971—The Weather Underground bombs the U.S. Capitol.

1954—The “Justice” Department agrees to let the CIA decide which of its crimes should be prosecuted.

1954—H-bomb test Castle Bravo delivers thrice its expected yield at Bikini Atoll. Unanticipated winds spread millions of tons of radioactive debris over inhabited islands.

1954—Four Puerto Rican nationalists in the Gallery fire 30 rounds towards the floor of the U.S. House, wounding five U.S. Congressmen.

1953—Joe Stalin spends the day on the floor in a puddle of urine because his aides don’t dare open his door.

1910—In Wellington, Wash., an avalanche pushes two trains 150 feet into the Nye River, killing 96.

1906—Emma Goldman publishes the first issue of her anarchist newspaper, Mother Earth.

1872—Yellowstone, the world’s first national park, is created.