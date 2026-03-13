Fri, March 13

2020—Dolt #45 states the obvious: “I don’t take responsibility at all.”

2019—Gambino family mob boss Frank Cali is whacked in front of his Staten Island home by a QAnon follower who thought “he was enjoying the protection of President Trump.”

2002—George W.[MD] Bush says, “We haven’t heard much…I don’t know where [bin Laden] is…I truly am not that concerned about him.”

1979—In N.Y.C., P.M. Eric Gairy asks the UN to investigate UFOs. In Grenada, the New Jewel Movement leaders whom he had ordered jailed or killed overthrow his government.

1968—A leaky nerve gas dispenser on an F-4 Phantom lets VX nerve gas drift from the Army’s Dugway Proving Ground in Provo, Utah. It poisons 6,400 sheep in nearby Skull Valley.

1962—General Lyman L. Lemnitzer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, OKs Operation Northwood, a false flag campaign of lethal domestic terrorism intended to build public support for an attack on Cuba.

1954—Viet Minh forces beseige French troops at Dien Bien Phu.

1933—SCOTUS’ Louis Brandeis blames the Depression on “the Frankenstein monster which States have created by their corporation laws.”

1930—The Smoot Hawley Act jacks up tariffs; Crash becomes Depression.

1877—Chester Greenwood, 18, of Farmington, Maine, gets his first patent, for earmuffs. He’ll get 129 more.