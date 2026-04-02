Thurs, April 2

2025—Liberation Day! Americans get a bunch of new tariffs taxes!

2014—In McCutcheon, SCOTUS makes sure rich folks have more electoral influence than mere proles.

1982—Hours after the Falklands invasion, UN Amb. Jeanne Kirkpatrick dines at the Argentine embassy.

1974—Governor Ronald Reagan’s former speechwriter Robert Opel streaks the 46th Oscars ceremony.

1969—President Dwight D. Eisenhower is buried in an $80 G.I. coffin.

1963—Martin Luther King, Jr. leads a voter registration drive in Birmingham, Ala. Police Chief “Bull” Connor responds with dogs and fire hoses.

1958—San Francisco columnist Herb Caen introduces his readers and the world to the term “beatnik.”

1942—Three soldiers, two black and one white, are shot to death, and five are wounded, near Ft. Dix, N.J., in a fight over use of a payphone.

1917—In the corridor outside his Senate office, Henry Cabot Lodge (R-Mass.), 66, starts a brawl with Alexander Bannwart, a 36-year old pacifist and Lodge’s constituent.

1865—In Richmond, Confederate troops burn the city to the ground as President Jefferson Davis flees.

1863—In Richmond, women rioting in the streets for bread are dispersed at bayonet point by troops under the direction of President Jefferson Davis.

1863—The Alligator, the Navy’s 1st submarine, sinks off Cape Hatteras.