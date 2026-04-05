Sun, April 5

2018—Revealed: a 30-year old report showing Shell knew in 1981 that burning oil was wrecking the climate.

2014—Jack Kimball, ex-Chairman of N.H.’s GOP, calls upon Arizona’s Sheriff Joe Arpaio to put President Obama “in an orange suit…and drag his butt out of that White House.”

2010—W.Va.’s non-union Upper Big Branch coal mine explodes, killing 29 miners. After a year in prison, its owner, Don Blankenship, will run for the U.S. Senate as a Republican.

1995—Sen. Bob Smith [R-N.H.] presciently asks, “How do you stop an elephant if it goes berserk on the grounds of the Capitol?” Alas, his motion to ban pachyderms is defeated.

1967—In Palo Alto, as Robert Jones’ students embrace the Third Wave movement, others clamor to join.

1962—A grand jury indicts LBJ crony Billie Sol Estes for selling fake mortgages on non-existent fertilizer tanks.

1956—Victor Riesel, crusading labor columnist for N.Y.C. papers, virulently anti-racket and anti-communist, is blinded in a hired thug’s acid attack.

1955—The Farmers Home Administration announces it will begin issuing mortgages on home bomb shelters.

1952—H. Hughes briefly shuts down MGM—all 11 movies in production are scripted by suspected commies.

1943—The Bath-built U.S. destroyer O’Bannon defeats the Japanese sub Ro-34 in close battle, partly by pelting its deck gunners with spuds.