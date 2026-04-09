Thurs, April 9

2018—Other networks report that the FBI raided the office of President Trump’s lawyer; Fox reports that pandas—a non-native species, let’s recall—are aggressive and sex-crazed.

2006—“Scooter” Libby says “W” OK’d leaks of secret CIA intel.

1967—“We appeal to North Vietnam,” says a veteran-bought ad in the N.Y. Times, “if they really want peace, to stop bombing the United States—or else get the hell out of Vietnam!”

1961—The two top planners of the Bay of Pigs invasion, now eight days off, tell their boss Dick Bissell that it is bound to fail. He says do it anyway.

1948—Violating a recently-signed peace pact, Zionists attack Deir Yassin and massacre up to 140 Palestinians.

1927—In Massachusetts, death sentences issued against Nicolas Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti are upheld. Judge Webster Thayer, during their trial, called them “anarchist bastards.”

1923—SCOTUS says a minimum wage would violate women’s rights to negotiate terms with employers.

1906—American Pentecostalism first erupts at William Seymour’s Azusa Street Mission in Los Angeles.

1892—In a Wyoming cabin, shot at by cattle barons’ 22 hired guns, Nate Champion writes a note to his pals. When the cabin’s torched, he comes out shooting and dies from 28 slugs.

1866—The Civil Rights Act affirms that all citizens have equal rights under the law—at least in their dreams.