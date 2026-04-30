Thurs, April 30

2011—The Department of Defense adopts CONPLAN 8888-11 “Counter-Zombie Dominance”.

1993—The first website goes online.

1981—Vatican police collar Don Novello, aka Father Guido Sarducci, for impersonating a priest.

1977—The Clamshell Alliance assembles at Seabrook to fight the nuke.

1975—The Commies take Saigon.

1973—Rabid Nixon supporter Rev. Sun Myung Moon gets a green card.

1973—Announcing their resignations, Richard Nixon calls felons-to-be John D. Ehrlichman and H.R. Haldeman “two of the finest public servants I have ever known.”

1971—Medal of Honor recipient Dwight H. Johnson is shot to death while robbing a Detroit grocery store.

1956—Former Vice President Alben Barkley concludes his keynote speech to the Washington and Lee Mock Convention, then keels over dead.

1900—The Illinois Central’s Cannonball Express slams into a freight train at Vaughan, Miss. Engineer John Luther “Casey” Jones is the only fatality.

1871—Six whites, 94 Papagos, and 48 Mexicans massacre and scalp 118 Apache woman and children under U.S. protection at Camp Grant, Arizona; 28 babies are sold into slavery.

1844—Hank Thoreau accidentally sets 300 acres of Concord forest afire.

1789—Having won the votes of six percent of the country, George Washington is inaugurated President.