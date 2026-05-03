Sun, May 3

2020—Dolt #45 desecrates the Lincoln Memorial with a campaign event.

2016—Lindsey Graham tweets, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…and we will deserve it.”

2016—After accusing Ted Cruz’s father of being tied to the JFK assassination, Donald Trump wins Indiana and clinches the GOP nomination.

2003—The Old Man of the Mountain is busted by the Law of Gravity.

1995—Alabama Governor “Fob” James brings back the chain gang.

1971—Cops in D.C. set a record: 7,000 protestors arrested in one day [12,000 over five days]—no food, no water, no toilets. Most charges are dropped, many arrestees recoup damages.

1968—French students protest; administrators call cops. Big mistake.

1946—Wired by a drunken trustee, “Gruesome Gertie,” Louisiana’s electric chair, fails to kill Willie Francis; back to Death Row he goes. Gertie does get Willie a year later; he’s 18.

1945—The RAF bombs the German ship Cap Arcona, believing it’s carrying SS officers. Of 4,500 concentration camp inmates aboard, 350 survive.

1844—Nativist “American Republicans” hold a “Save the [Protestant] Bible” rally in Philadephia’s Catholic Kensington district. The ensuing chaos allegedly includes flag desecration.

1843—Elected by landless, disenfranchised voters, Thomas Wilson Dorr is inaugurated: Rhode Island now has two governors at once.