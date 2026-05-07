Thurs, May 7

1999—A U.S. B-2 drops five “smart” bombs on the Chinese embassy in Belgrade: three dead, 27 wounded.

1998—Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin and Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan successfully quash an effort to regulate credit default swaps.

1997—Alan Dershowitz argues in the L.A. Times that the age of sexual consent should be lowered to 15.

1985—New York City throws a ticker tape parade for 25,000 Vietnam veterans. Better late than never.

1970—In Quang Nam Province, 1st Force Recon Marine Sgt. Robert Phleger is killed in the night by a tiger.

1955—Black voting activist Rev. George W. Lee is gunned down in Midnight, Miss. No charges are ever filed.

1954—The Viet Minh overrun the French garrison at Dien Bien Phu.

1931—In NYC, 300 cops entertain 15,000 bystanders by directing 700 rounds of rifle and machine gun fire at a fifth-floor apartment in a rooming house on West 91st St. After two hours, Francis “Two-Gun” Crowley, his 16-year old girlfriend Helen Walsh, and his partner Rudolph “Fats” Durringer surrender.

1931—In Corbin, Ky. Harland Sanders—later “Col.” Sanders—puts two bullets in a gas station manager for painting over a sign for his restaurant.

1896—Gilmanton, N.H.-born Herman W. Mudgett, aka “Dr. H.H. Holmes,” killer of over 100 women, is hanged for murdering one man.