Wed, June 3

2002—Egypt says it warned the U.S., a week before 9/11, that al-Qaeda was about to strike the U.S.

1994—A jury finds Guy Chichester “not guilty.” Patrick Fleming, his lawyer, had argued that felling a 60-foot siren pole for a nuke plant was not felonious criminal mischief, but civil disobedience protected by Article 10 of the New Hampshire Constitution.

1983—In Medina, N.D., “Greatest Generation” veteran, Posse Comitatus co-founder, and anti-tax crank Gordon Kahl dies in a shootout with the FBI, having slain five U.S. Marshals.

1980—A failed 46-cent computer chip briefly convinces NORAD that 220 Soviet missiles are incoming.

1969—In the South China Sea, a navigational mistake takes the destroyer USS Evans under the bow of the carrier HMAS Melbourne. The bow of the Evans sinks with 73 of her crew. “The Wall” does not include their names.

1968—Radical lesbian Valerie Solanas plugs Andy Warhol.

1961—Henry R. Marshall, investigating LBJ’s pal Billy Sol Estes for the Agriculture Department, is found with five .22 slugs in him from a bolt-action rifle. Verdict: “suicide.”

1918—SCOTUS nixes the Keating-Owen Act—capitalists may go back to profiting from interstate commerce in goods made by child labor.

1678—In Portsmouth, tything men are appointed “to inspect the neighbor’s families.”