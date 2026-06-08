Mon, June 8

1995—By chance, Russian mobster Vyacheslav Ivankov is arrested at his girlfriends Brighton Beach apartment, not his Trump Tower condo.

1991—Constitution Ave. is wrecked by tanks in a “victory celebration.”

1967—Israeli planes and boats attack the unarmed U.S. spy ship Liberty with rockets, machine guns, and napalm; 34 sailors are killed, 171 wounded.

1966—Five U.S.A.F. jets fly in formation over Barstow, Calif., for a photo requested by GE marketers. Two crash, including the Valkyrie, worth $5 billion in today’s money. Two pilots die.

1956—Tech. Sgt. Richard B. Fitzgibbon, Jr. becomes the first U.S. serviceman to die in Vietnam. He’s murdered by a fellow American airman.

1952—“I would never send troops [to Vietnam],” says Pres. Eisenhower.

1944—U. Chi. Pres. R.M. Hutchins warns the GI Bill will turn “colleges [into] educational hobo jungles.”

1917—For safety purposes, a 1,200-foot electrical cable, insulated by oil-covered cloth, is lowered into Butte’s Granite Mountain mine. It drops in a heap 2,400 feet down, catches fire, and kills 168 miners.

1844—With odds against them 70 to 15, Texas Rangers slay 23 Comanches in their first use of Colt revolvers.

1783—The Icelandic volcano Laki explodes, releasing fluorine which contaminates the grass. That kills the livestock, which causes a famine that kills one quarter of all Icelanders.