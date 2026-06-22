Mon, June 22

2005—Undeterred by futility, the Republican-led House passes a Flag Protection Amendment.®

2004—On the floor of the Senate, Veep Dick “Dick” Cheney tells Sen. Pat Leahy, “Go fuck yourself.”

2004—Yet another cash-laden C-130 lands in Iraq; this one carries the biggest load of them all: $2,401,600,000.

2002—Enron execs admit they hid $1.5 billion in illegal profits gouged from California ratepayers.

1977—Nixon’s ex-AG John Mitchell begins a 19-month prison sentence.

1972—UPI’s Helen Thomas gets a call from Martha Mitchell: “I’m a captive…”; the phone goes dead. On the scene, Nixon’s lawyer orders that the AG’s wife be sedated by injection.

1970—The 24th Amendment gives 18-year-olds the right to vote.

1969—Ohio’s Cuyahoga River ignites, inspiring Randy Newman.

1964—The fun-loving U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Post Office’s ban of Henry Miller’s Tropic of Cancer.

1942—Congress adopts the Flag Code,® thus replacing the embarrassingly Nazi-like “Flag Salute” with FDR’s hand-on-heart gesture.

1893—HMS Camperdown follows Vice-Admiral Sir George Tryon’s orders; it rams his ship, HMS Victoria, which sinks along with half its crew.

1861—His leg crushed by train wheels while warning his men, Lieut. Charles W. Walker dies in N.J.—the first N.H. officer killed in the war.