2014—The Supreme Court rules in Hobby Lobby that people who are corporations have religious rights, too.

2009—Oil futures prices zoom when a trader on an epic drunk makes an unauthorized 7 million barrel trade.

2003—The Army Times reports that the Bush administration wants to cut combat and family-separation pay for troops in combat zones.

1984—GOP Chairman: “Put Ronald Reagan’s face on Mt. Rushmore.”

1982—With help from Ollie North, FEMA promulgates Rex 84, a plan to suspend the Constitution and put dissidents in concentration camps.

1980—The Supreme Court rules that a woman’s right to a federally-funded abortion is nullified by the religious beliefs of complete strangers.

1973—Dwight E. Stone, a Black, 24 year-old plumber’s assistant from Sacramento,under indictment for failure to appear in 1969, is the last man drafted into the U.S. Army.

1966—Given orders to Vietnam, the Fort Hood Three respectfully decline.

1956—Two airliners collide over the Grand Canyon, killing 128 and leading to the creation of the FAA.

1908—A meteor explodes above Tunguska, Siberia, leaving a flattened area in the forest 30 miles in diameter.

1864—Secretary of the Treasury Salmon Portland Chase (b. 1808 in Cornish, N.H.) resigns, charging that speculators were plotting to prolong the Civil War for monetary gain.