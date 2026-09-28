Mon, Sept 28

2015—After meeting with evangelicals, Trump asks an aide, “Can you believe people believe that bullshit?”

2001—To avoid further scorn in these pages, Fleet Bank removes its 18-foot tall green, illuminated sign from the middle of Pleasant Street’s sidewalk.

1978—Pope John Paul I dies 33 days into his papacy under circumstances that raise suspicions of murder.

1960—Ted Williams takes the plate at Fenway for his last at bat. He hits his 521st home run. Most seats are empty.

1955—As Franco visits Barcelona, Quico Sabaté roams the city in a cab, distributing anti-regime leaflets through the sun-roof with a mortar.

1919—Ten thousand rioting whites storm the Omaha courthouse, drag out Will Brown, a Black man, and lynch him. From his father’s printing plant across the street, Henry Fonda, 14, watches in horror.

1918—In Philadelphia, Pa., 200,000 people gather to watch a Liberty Bond parade—and spread influenza. In weeks it kills 12,000 of them.

1868—Knights of the White Camelia massacre between 25 and a few hundred Blacks in Opelousas, La.

1859—Fifty loggers, farmers, and laborers, irate over the damage it causes, try but fail to destroy the dam controlling the outflow of Lake Winnipesaukee. Later they’re crushed in court by Boston-based capitalists.

1066—While disembarking, William of Normandy falls on his face.