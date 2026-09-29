Tues, Sept 29

2008—The Dow drops 777 points.

2006—Anti child-porn crusader Rep. Mark Foley (R-Fla.) resigns after his lurid e-mails to young males leak.

2002—George W.[MD] Bush claims Iraq has WMDs and al-Qaeda terrorists, and will soon have a nuke.

1976—Congress arrogates to itself, in the Hyde Amendment, the power to make medical decisions for women.

1972—A short, bearded man in sneakers spontaneously grabs ex-Secretary of Defense Robert Strange McNamara and tries to throw him off the ferry into Vineyard Sound.

1969—The U.S. Army drops murder charges against Special Forces Col. Robert Rheault—the CIA won’t let its agents testify. “Terminate with extreme prejudice” enters the lexicon.

1957—A Soviet nuclear fuel plant blows up near Kyshtym, killing hundreds and spewing more radiation than anything until Chernobyl. The CIA suppresses the news to protect the U.S. nuclear power industry.

1913—Rudolph Diesel, inventor of the eponymous engine, disappears from the steamer Dresden: a suicide, a murder victim, or an absconder.

1864—Black Union soldiers capture Confederate entrenchments at the Battle of New Market Heights.

1862—Jefferson C. Davis [the Union General, not the rebel President] shoots Union General William “Bull” Nelson dead. Never charged, Davis goes back to fighting Rebels.