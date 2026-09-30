Wed, Sept 30

2025—Former Fox “News” guy Pete Hegseth assembles the DOD’s top brass and orders them to “Stop being fat.”

2016—N.H.’s Attorney General reports that ex-Rep. Kyle Tasker [R-Nottingham] sold pot to five other State Reps. – for medicinal purposes.

2011—U.S. citizen Anwar al-Awlaki is smote by a drone in Yemen. Trial? We don’t need no stinkin’ trial!

2005—N.Y. Times’s Judith Miller tells a Grand Jury that Dick “Dick” Cheney outed Valerie Plame to her.

1998—The GAO reports that Ken “Ahab” Starr blew $40 million failing to harpoon Bill “Moby Dick” Clinton.

1962—César Chávez founds what becomes the United Farm Workers.

1956—Drunk-flying a stolen Cessna, Thomas Fitzpatrick lands on St. Nicholas St. in Manhattan, taxis to Joe’s on the corner, and orders a beer.

1954—The sub USS Nautilus, the first atomic-powered ship, is launched.

1938—Thanks to the Munich Agreement, peace in Europe is assured.

1919—A white man dies in a shootout in Elaine, Ark. Over the next three days, 240 Blacks and five whites die in the U.S.’s worst single racial conflict.

1847—Dr. Valorous P. Coolidge, of Waterville, Me., autopsies Edward Mathews—superfluously, since he had just poisoned the deceased, then struck him on the head to disguise the cause of death. He is later hanged.

1630—John Billington becomes the first Pilgrim hanged for murder.