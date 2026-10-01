Thurs, Oct 1

2013—In the name of fiscal discipline, Republicans shut down the government. Cost to the economy: $24 billion.

2003—With the blessings of Gov. Benson [R-$], Free Staters choose New Hampshire as their libertarian paradise.

2002—Northern Command is established to “Defend America’s Homeland”—posse comitatus be damned.

2002—George W.[MD] Bush claims he hasn’t “made up his mind we’re going to war with Iraq.” Right. Got it.

1999—Dow 36,000 is published. In real life the Dow peaks months later at 11,722, then loses 37% of its value.

1993—Caving under pressure, the IRS grants tax-free status to the “Church” of Scientology.

1964—Campus cops at U.C. Berkeley arrest Jack Weinberg; big mistake. The Free Speech Movement ensues.

1952—The first issue of Mad is unleashed on an unsuspecting world.

1917—Arabs led by T.E. Lawrence capture Damascus.

1910—A union bombing campaign peaks in L.A. at the virulently anti-union Times’sHQ. Fire from a gas main brings the death toll to 21.

1903—Fred Van Wormer’s autopsy is halted because he’s breathing. Taken back to Sing Sing’s electric chair, he is found to have died. He is electrocuted again anyway, just for good measure.

1854—California’s Supreme Court rules that “No black, mulatto or indian shall be allowed to give evidence in favor of or against a white man.”