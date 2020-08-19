Wed, Aug 19

1999—The FBI puts the name of James “Whitey” Bulger, its partner in crime, on the Most-Wanted List.

1997—In Colebrook, N.H., anti-regulation fanatic and future hero of the Free State Project Carl Drega murders two cops, a selectman, and a judge.

1983—Gov. Bruce Scabbitt Babbitt [D-Ariz.] sends the National Guard & state cops to Morenci to bust a strike for mining company Phelps-Dodge.

1977—RIP Groucho: “Die, my dear? Why, that’s the last thing I’ll do.”

1953—A CIA coup overthrows the elected government of Iran—what could possibly go wrong?

1942—An Allied force of 6,000 lands at Dieppe, France, where 68 percent become casualties. Mountbatten’s censors win the PR battle, though.

1854—Lt. John L. Grattan, formerly of N.H., just out of West Point [36th out of 55], sure of himself and contemptuous of Indians, leads 29 cavalrymen into an ambush near Ft. Laramie. They’re all killed and the First Sioux War begins.

1812—“Old Ironsides” earns her name against Guerriere off Nova Scotia.

1791—Benjamin Banneker, “the sable genius,” sends his just-published almanac to Thomas Jefferson with an admonition to practice what he preaches about the rights of all men.

1692—George Burroughs, Martha Carrier, George Jacobs, John Proctor, and John Willard are hanged by the pious as witches in Salem Village.