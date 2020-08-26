Wed, Aug 26

2016—Colin Kapernick registers his protest against racial injustice by sitting as the National Anthem plays.

2005—The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard gets a stay of execution.

1980—Ex-Luftwaffepilot John Birges, trying to recoup his gambling losses, plants a half-ton bomb at Harvey’s Resort Hotel in Stateline, Nev.

1969—The New Hampshire National Guard’s 197th Field Artillery, just weeks before leaving Vietnam, loses five men in a single incident.

1968—Mayor Richard Daley welcomes Democrats to the 1968 Democratic National Convention while his cops prepare to bust heads outside.

1967—Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze” is released escapes.

1967—Burt Munro, a 68-year old Kiwi on a 1920 Indian, sets the under-1,000 cc speed record for motorcycles at Bonneville. It still stands.

1924—Sitting out a storm off Cuttyhunk, Wanderer, New Bedford’s last whaler, drags her anchor and is lost.

1919—Coal company goons in Brackenridge, Penn., busy beating striking miner Joseph Starzelski to death, shoot the UMW organizer Fannie Sellins dead for interrupting.

1883—Krakatoa begins a three-day eruption; tens of thousands die. Thirteen percent less sunlight reaches the earth during the following year.

1874—Hundreds of armed men on horseback open the Gibson County jail in Tenn. and lynch 18 Black men.