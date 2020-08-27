Thurs, Aug 27

2014—Arthur T. Demoulas gets the OK to buy Market Basket.

1991—An ABA panel rates Clarence Thomas: none find him “well-qualified” for the Supreme Court; two find him “not qualified.”

1984—Ronald Reagan announces that he will put a teacher in space.

1980—After evacuating Harvey’s Resort Hotel in Nevada, FBI agents explode an extortionist’s 600 lb. bomb, leaving a 50 by 30-foot crater.

1979—The IRA uses a radio-controlled bomb to assassinate Admiral of the Fleet Louis Mountbatten aboard his fishing boat off County Sligo. A baroness and two boys die as well.

1975—Veronica and Colin Scargill complete a 18,020-mile tandem bicycle ride around the world.

1960—Whites in Jacksonville, Fla., react to Black lunch counter sit-ins with “Ax Handle Saturday.”

1949—While an anti-Communist mob attacks the audience at a Paul Robeson concert in Peekskill, N.Y., three FBI agents passively look on.

1938—Becoming increasingly agitated during a poetry reading by Archibald MacLeish, Robert Frost sets fire to a handful of papers.

1831—Maj. Thomas Biddle and Rep. Spencer Darwin Pettis [D-Mo.] meet on Bloody Island, just off St. Louis. Biddle is myopic so they duel with pistols at five feet. Both are mortally wounded; honor being satisfied, though, they forgive each other.