Sat, Sept 12

2008—Treasury Sec. Hank Paulson, formerly of Goldman Sachs, tells Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers the Fed can’t save them.

2004—WSCA-LP goes live.

1994—Frank E. Corder dies at 1:49 a.m., crash-landing a stolen Cessna on the the White House grounds after drinking and smoking crack all evening with his brother.

1983—Puerto Rican nationalists Los Macheteros rob a Well Fargo depot in West Hartford, Conn. of $7 million in cash. They throw some from the roof to display their disdain of capitalism.

1977—Steven Biko dies in the custody of South African police.

1970—The New York Times Magazine publishes Milton Friedman’s article, “The Social Responsibility of Business is to Increase its Profits.” Capitalists decide it’s a license to pillage.

1970—The Weathermen help Tim Leary bust out of prison.

1964—Unwilling to leave his Vermont farm, condemned to build I-91, Romaine Tenney, 64, shoots himself as it burns down around him.

1860—William Walker, the American-born ex-dictator of Nicaragua, deposed by Cornelius Vanderbilt and captured by the British, is executed by a Honduran firing squad.

1857—S.S. Central America sinks in a hurricane off the Carolinas, drowning about 420. Ten tons of gold go down with the ship, the loss of which contributes to the Panic of 1857.