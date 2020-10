To the Editor:

It has been nice to see all the signs for Joe Biden around the state. Especially encouraging for the country and for the future of the Republican Party are the “Republicans For Biden” signs, including the one in Rye Center, “I Am A Republican Not A Fool – Biden 2020.”

Cynthia Muse

Rye, N.H.

Cynthia:

In Rye, no less….

The Editor