Sick Rulers

Dear Editor:

In the 1980s we had a made-for-TV movie, “The Day After,” about nuclear exchange between Russia and the U.S. Now we are at the day after the 2020 election. Out-of-whack President Trump is making up and distorting what happens with a democracy’s election. He wants vote counting stopped in some states but continued in others, depending on whether that would help him stay in our White House for another term. That nuclear exchange movie woke up a lot of people, though we still maintain, with the other nuclear nations, such destructive power that our planet could not survive.

“Wake up, America.” This time wake up about an ill President breaking all the rules, like a bull trapped in a china shop. I’m also today thinking of the 1995 movie, “The Madness of King George,” when that British king with whom we parted ways in our American Revolution had porphyria, a disease affecting his blood and turning his urine blue, while making him insane. Our President has the appearance of insanity, and the many who are of the ilk to take advantage of his condition overlook it. They don’t care what happens to our very diverse population, even in this pandemic time, or to our economy, or to our school-aged children (including my grandchildren). They want only to keep power and make money. A sick Trump sets them up.

Lynn Rudmin Chong

Sanbornton, N.H.

Lynn:

We remember those days. (We remember a lot of days.) “The Day After” aired on November 20th, 1983—37 years ago exactly. Back then it was still possible to imagine that some Republicans were still acting in good faith—wrongly, but in good faith. Newton Leroy Gingrich put an end to that fantasy about a year later.

