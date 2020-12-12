Sat, Dec 12

2006—The Portsmouth Herald misquotes Sen. Barack Obama [D-Ill.], who, the day before, in Portsmouth, did not say, “The moral arc of the universe bends at the elbow of justice.”

2005— “I think we are welcomed [in Iraq],” says George W.[MD] Bush, “but it was not a peaceful welcome.”

2000—The Supreme Court selects George W.[MD] Bush as the 43rd President of these disunited states.

1998—For good measure, Congress whups a fourth article of impeachment on Pres. Clinton.

1995—A Flag Protection Amendment fails by three votes in the Senate.

1985—Arrow Air Flight 1285 crashes at Gander, killing 248 U.S. paratroopers and eight crew. Islamic Jihad claims credit, which a sketchy U.S. investigation attempts to deny.

1984—Georgia prison officials electrocute Alpha Otis Stephens a second time, after their first effort fails.

1983—Nancy Reagan sits on Mr. T’s lap and kisses him on the scalp.

1983—At a Boston trade show, “New Trends in Missiles,” anarchists turn loose 1,000 cockroaches, symbolizing the winners of a nuclear war.

1950—Senator Joseph McCarthy (R-Bushmills) kicks columnist Drew Pearson in the groin.

1942—The Queen Mary, with 16,082 GIs on board—the world record—is hit by a wave perhaps 90 feet high. It rolls 52 degrees; another three degrees and it would have capsized.