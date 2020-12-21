Mon, Dec 21

2008—Todd Carmichael reaches the South Pole after traveling 692 miles on skis and on foot, solo.

2006—Saparmurat Niyazov’s term of office ends. Turkmenistan’s President for Life leaves a legacy of many golden statues…of himself.

2004—In Fort Valley, Ga., Larry Taylor refuses to give his cell phone to a would-be thief, who then shoots him in the head. Taylor walks two miles to his mother’s home, only to find she has moved to a nursing home. Despite this setback, he survives.

2001—“All in all,” says George W.[MD] Bush three months after 9/11, “it’s been a fabulous year for Laura and me.”

1996—After two years of denial, Rep. Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) admits to ethics violations.

1989—Vice President J. Danforth Quayle sends out 30,000 Xmas cards in which “beacon” is spelled “beakon.”

1988—PanAm Flight 103 explodes over Lockerbie; 270 perish.

1970—At the White House, Elvis gives Tricky Dick a chrome-plated Colt .45; Dick gives Elvis a Narcotics Bureau badge.

1956—Montgomery, Ala. buses desegregate—the boycott worked.

1921—After robbing a Paris bank, the anarchist Bonnot Gang drives off in a stolen Delauney-Belleville limousine—the world’s first getaway car.

1919—Emma Goldman is deported for speaking out against the draft.