Thurs, Feb 11

2014—An FEC report confirms what his mom and sis said: U.S. Rep. Frank Guinta lied, that $355,000 wasn’t his.

2013—Bad news today from KRTV in Great Falls, Mont.: “the bodies of the dead are rising from their graves and attacking the living.”

2006—Dick “Dick” Cheney becomes the second sitting Vice President to shoot a man when he “peppers” his pal Harry Whittington in the face.

1992—“I’d like to thank my family for loving me and taking care of me,” says Johnny Frank Garrett (IQ under 70), as Texas prepares to poison him, “and the rest of the world can kiss my ass.”

1990—Nelson Mandela is released from prison after 27 years.

1963—RIP Sylvia Plath.

1963—The CIA creates a “Domestic Operations Division.” What could possibly go wrong?

1937—The Great Flint, Mich. Sit-Down Strike ends in victory for the workers. Good times start to roll.

1926—The Mexican government nationalizes all church property.

1919—Emma Goldman is arrested for the crime of telling women how birth control works.

1861—The House of Representatives unanimously resolves that it will do nothing about slavery in any state.

1812—Massachusetts gets “gerrymandered” by Republican governor Elbridge Gerry.

1790—Quakers petition Congress to emancipate the nation’s enslaved.