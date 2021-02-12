Dear Editor:

One of the Super Bowl ads included this line of thought: “Ask a good question, get a good answer, get a better world.”

The day after the Buccaneers won over Kansas City, and the winners got a $150,000 bonus per team member while the losers got half that, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro [D-Conn.] was interviewed on NPR. Her topic: money and child poverty. The upcoming pandemic relief bill coming out of President Biden’s White House—hopefully supported with Senate votes—includes money that Congresswoman DeLauro says, “could cut child poverty in half” in the U.S. She asks, “Why not cut child poverty [numbers affected] in half?” Good question. Good answer coming? Better world?

Speaking of good questions: Why haven’t we ended gerrymandering—the drawing of voting districts with political gains the goal—in New Hampshire? Having a fair, nonpartisan and transparent redistricting process that uses public meetings and doesn’t favor one party over the other is a worthy goal, is it not?

Ask a good question, get a good answer. That’s a worthy goal. That’s the winning formula to a better state, and a better world.

Lynn Rudmin Chong

Sanbornton, N.H.