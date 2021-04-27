Tues, April 27

2017—“This is more work than my previous life,” whines Dolt #45. “I thought it would be easier.”

2016—Calling Sen. Ted Cruz “Lucifer in the flesh,” former Speaker John Boehner tells Stanford students he “never worked with a more miserable son-of-a-bitch in my life.”

2011—On the worst day of the largest tornado outbreak in history, 324 people are killed from Texas to Ontario.

1994—In South Africa, ex-prisoner Nelson Mandela is elected President.

1986—Protesting high rates for dish owners, John R. “Captain Midnight” MacDougall hijacks HBO’s satellite.

1978—A cooling tower being hastily built at Willow Island, W.Va. by N.J.-based Research-Cottrell collapses, killing 51 construction workers. The company is fined $1,700 per death.

1951—An Air Force B-36—biggest bomber ever—is cut in half by an F-51 fighter during a training flight over Oklahoma; 13 die, four live. One, TSgt. Dick Thrasher, survived a B-36 “Broken Arrow” crash a year earlier.

1932—Hart Crane, 32, says “Goodbye, everybody,” and leaps from the Orizaba into the Gulf of Mexico.

1930—A boy and girl burn to death within sight of their mothers after a sightseeing plane crashes in Greenland, N.H. Burned in futile attempts to save them was pilot Clyde Robinson.

1865—The steamboat Sultana explodes on the Mississippi: 1,800 dead; 1,450 are just-freed Union POWs.