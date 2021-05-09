Sun, May 9

2017—D. Trump fires J. Comey.

1999—At the University of Chicago, two students competing in a scavenger hunt build a plutonium-producing reactor. They come in second.

1991—White House Chief of Staff John Henry Sununu is told to quit using military planes for visits to his Boston dentist and ski trips to N.H.

1989—“What a waste it is to lose one’s mind,” says Veep Candidate Dan Quayle, addressing the Negro College Fund, “or not to have a mind is being very wasteful, how true that is.”

1980—The Summit Venture collapses Fla.’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge; a Greyhound on it plunges, killing 35.

1974—Congress finally begins to ponder impeaching Richard Nixon.

1970—Richard Nixon talks football with antiwar students on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at 4 a.m.

1969—Enraged after reading in the New York Times that he’s illegally bombing Cambodia, Richard Nixon orders the illegal tapping of his staff.

1967—Because he won’t fight in Vietnam, Muhammad Ali is stripped of the championship he won in the ring.

1961—FCC chair Newton Minow calls U.S. TV “a vast wasteland.”

1958—On CBS’s “Trackdown,” a lawman exposes a con man claiming “only he can save the town from destruction.” His name: Walter Trump.

1864—Maj. Gen. John Sedgwick utters his last words: “They couldn’t hit an elephant at this distance.”